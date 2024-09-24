Panthers place former All-Pro on IR

The Carolina Panthers made a statement in their win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they will now be without veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen for at least several weeks.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury during Carolina’s 36-22 victory over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that the Panthers have decided to place Thielen on injured reserve, meaning Thielen will not be eligible to return until Week 8 at the earliest.

Source: The #Panthers are placing WR Adam Thielen on Injured Reserve because of the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. But Thielen is expected back sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/4YQ2VcQEsR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2024

Rapoport noted that Thielen is expected back “sooner rather than later,” so it sounds like the Panthers are optimistic that he will be ready to return after the four-game absence.

Thielen had 3 catches for 40 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting Sunday’s game. His touchdown came on a 31-yard strike from Andy Dalton near the end of the first half. Thielen remained down on the ground after making the play and immediately grabbed at the back of his leg.

Adam Thielen goes down with a Hamstring injury 💔 pic.twitter.com/XgJ4uAIAIO — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2024

The 34-year-old Thielen has not missed a game since 2021, so he has been durable despite being past his prime. He led the Panthers with 103 catches for 1,014 yards and 4 touchdowns last season even in a terrible offense.

Carolina looked rejuvenated with Dalton under center on Sunday rather than Bryce Young, but Thielen will have to watch his teammates from the sideline for at least the next month.