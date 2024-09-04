Panthers cut former 1st-round pick

 Skip to main content
September 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Panthers helmet on the field

Nov 10, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have moved on from a former first-round draft pick ahead of Week 1.

Veteran linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was cut by the Panthers on Tuesday. As Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer noted, Chaisson’s full $1.12 million base salary would have become guaranteed if he remained on Carolina’s roster in Week 1. The 25-year-old had not done enough to stand out during camp, though he could eventually be re-signed.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Chaisson with the 20th overall pick in 2020. He had 73 total tackles and 5 sacks in 57 games during his four seasons with the Jaguars. Chaisson then signed with the Panthers in March.

Chaisson had 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 8 quarterback hits while playing in all 17 games last season.

