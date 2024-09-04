Panthers cut former 1st-round pick

The Carolina Panthers have moved on from a former first-round draft pick ahead of Week 1.

Veteran linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was cut by the Panthers on Tuesday. As Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer noted, Chaisson’s full $1.12 million base salary would have become guaranteed if he remained on Carolina’s roster in Week 1. The 25-year-old had not done enough to stand out during camp, though he could eventually be re-signed.

Re: K’Lavon Chaisson’s #Panthers release: A couple of things from a cap perspective:

– If he was on the 53 during Week 1 weekend, his entire base $1.12m salary would have been guaranteed as term pay because he’s a vested vet

– Panthers save $2m on the cap with a $500k dead money… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) September 3, 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Chaisson with the 20th overall pick in 2020. He had 73 total tackles and 5 sacks in 57 games during his four seasons with the Jaguars. Chaisson then signed with the Panthers in March.

Chaisson had 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and 8 quarterback hits while playing in all 17 games last season.