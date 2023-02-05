 Skip to main content
Panthers win race to land highly-touted defensive coordinator

February 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Frank Reich smiling

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have swooped in to land one of the most highly sought-after defensive coordinators of the hiring cycle.

Former Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has agreed to join Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina. Evero had interest from elsewhere, but ultimately chose Carolina.

Evero was even singled out as a head coach candidate by a few teams, though a new defensive coordinator job always looked most likely. The Broncos opted to allow him to pursue other opportunities rather than keep him tied to their staff, with new coach Sean Payton choosing to bring in his own defensive coordinator.

This news will be very unwelcome to the Minnesota Vikings, who held up their entire defensive coordinator search for Evero. They will now have to look elsewhere to fill that vacancy on their staff.

