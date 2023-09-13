 Skip to main content
Panthers coach gives ominous update about Jaycee Horn injury

September 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jaycee Horn with headphones on

Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during pregame activity against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich gave an ominous update on the status of Jaycee Horn.

Horn suffered a hamstring injury in his team’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday. The 23-year-old had one tackle before exiting the game.

When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Reich said that Horn felt a “pop” in his hamstring. Reich described the injury as “serious” in nature and said Horn could require surgery and might need to go on injured reserve.

This is a brutal blow for Horn and the Panthers. The 23-year-old cornerback has had a tough time with injuries during his brief NFL career.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2021, Horn suffered a fractured foot in his rookie season and was limited to just three games. He played in 13 games last season and had 53 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Horn is now facing his second lengthy injury-related absence in just three years.

Jaycee Horn
