Panthers coach gives ominous update about Jaycee Horn injury

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich gave an ominous update on the status of Jaycee Horn.

Horn suffered a hamstring injury in his team’s 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 on Sunday. The 23-year-old had one tackle before exiting the game.

When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Reich said that Horn felt a “pop” in his hamstring. Reich described the injury as “serious” in nature and said Horn could require surgery and might need to go on injured reserve.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn suffered a “serious” and “freak” hamstring injury per HC Frank Reich who said surgery and injured reserve are both options here. Reich said Horn felt a “pop” when it happened Sunday in 2nd quarter vs. Falcons. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 13, 2023

This is a brutal blow for Horn and the Panthers. The 23-year-old cornerback has had a tough time with injuries during his brief NFL career.

The No. 8 overall pick in 2021, Horn suffered a fractured foot in his rookie season and was limited to just three games. He played in 13 games last season and had 53 tackles and 3 interceptions.

Horn is now facing his second lengthy injury-related absence in just three years.