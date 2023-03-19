Report: Panthers trying to add 2 free agent WRs

The Carolina Panthers are in dire need of weapons on offense, and are hoping to address at least some of those shortcomings via free agency.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Panthers are pursuing free agent wide receivers Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. Fowler hinted that the Panthers could try to sign both receivers after trading away DJ Moore to acquire the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“Adam Thielen and DJ Chark, two receivers that they’re looking to potentially sign. They’re involved in the free agency of both,” Fowler said.

The Panthers are all but certain to draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, so it makes sense that they would be eager to surround that player with weapons. The slow-developing market for wide receivers may work to their benefit, as the 32-year-old Thielen in particular has a long history of production.

The Panthers are trying to rebuild quickly under new head coach Frank Reich, and have already brought in one high-profile player at another skill position.