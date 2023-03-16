Miles Sanders agrees to deal with new NFC team

 Skip to main content
March 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders is headed to the Tar Heel State.

Sanders has agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers in free agency, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Sanders’ deal is for four years, Adam Schefter of ESPN adds.

The 25-year-old Sanders ran for 1,269 yards and 11 TDs with the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles last season. But the writing was on the wall for his departure, particularly after the Eagles signed a new running back.

Sanders is now reunited in Carolina with Panthers assistant Duce Staley, who was previously an assistant on the Eagles. The arrival of Sanders also effectively spells the end of D’Onta Foreman’s tenure with the Panthers (who may not be done adding big-name skill players yet).

Miles Sanders
