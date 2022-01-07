Report: Panthers open to Christian McCaffrey trade

Christian McCaffrey has not been able to stay healthy since he signed a massive contract extension prior to the 2020 season, and it is fair to assume that has been a source of frustration for the Carolina Panthers. If another team wants to take the star running back off their hands, the Panthers are reportedly willing to listen.

Joseph Person of The Athletic wrote on Friday that the Panthers will listen to offers for McCaffrey should any come in this offseason. However, Person doubts whether teams would be willing to give up much under the circumstances.

McCaffrey signed a four-year, $64 million deal with Carolina in 2020. He is still owed $44 million over the next two seasons. While he is undoubtedly one of the best offensive players in football, his injury history simply cannot be ignored. The 25-year-old has played in just 10 games over the past two seasons.

McCaffrey missed several games early this season with a hamstring injury. He appeared to blame the NFL’s scheduling for that. He then hurt his ankle after returning and was shut down for the year.

Unless the Panthers decide to eat a large portion of his contract or take on an equally inflated deal, it’s hard to imagine McCaffrey being moved this offseason.

Photo: Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports