Charlotte restaurant crushes Panthers over 0-2 start

The Carolina Panthers are taking a lot of heat for their 0-2 start to the season, including from some of their own fans.

A Charlotte restaurant that has a history of taking shots at Panthers ownership went after the team again with their outdoor signage, as shared Monday by an X user. The sign pointed out that several Panthers castoffs are succeeding elsewhere, while highly-touted No. 1 pick Bryce Young is 0-2 with Carolina.

New sign up at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte pic.twitter.com/hM3IMjz9cV — Josh Bergeron (@Joshpberg) September 16, 2024

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both started at quarterback for the Panthers during the 2022 season, a year in which they went 7-10. Both are 2-0 with Tampa Bay and Minnesota, respectively, and Mayfield guided the Buccaneers to the playoffs last year. Similarly, former coach Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start in 2022, is now 3-0 at Nebraska. The Panthers traded a huge haul after the 2022 season in order to select Young first overall, and he has gone just 2-16 in two seasons as a starter before getting benched two weeks into this year.

This is the same restaurant that angered Panthers owner David Tepper earlier this year with some similar signage. Now they are just pouring salt in the wound.