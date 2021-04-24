Panthers have key reason to wait on Sam Darnold option decision

The Carolina Panthers have no problem looking at Sam Darnold as a potential long-term solution at quarterback, but they’re still waiting to pick up his fifth-year option.

The Panthers have until May 3 to decide on Darnold’s option, which would guarantee the quarterback’s $18.858 million salary for 2022. GM Scott Fitterer confirmed that the Panthers would make that decision after the NFL Draft.

“We have a strong plan in place,” Fitterer said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

That plan is a simple one. The Panthers have the No. 8 selection in the draft, and if a top quarterback they like falls to them, they will not hesitate to select him. That’s not likely to happen, and if it doesn’t, they’re comfortable with Darnold and will likely pick up the option after the draft.

Darnold, for one, is very happy about his move to Carolina. He’s probably rooting for the top quarterbacks to go off the board early so he can nail down the job with the Panthers.