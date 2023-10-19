Report: Panthers give WR permission to seek a trade

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly given one of their players permission to seek a trade.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that the Panthers have informed Terrace Marshall Jr. that the receiver’s agent is free to explore trade possibilities. Marshall is hoping for a more prominent role with another team.

#Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has received permission to seek a trade, per sources. Carolina has discussed the matter with agent Vince Taylor as the player seeks a more prominent role. He’s welcome back if no trade found. Former second-round pick has 104 catches,… pic.twitter.com/EngqMMQG8C — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2023

The Panthers drafted Marshall in the second round back in 2021. The former LSU star has just 16 catches for 114 yards this season. Marshall’s 16 receptions are second on the team but well behind Adam Thielen’s 49.

Marshall flashed his big-play ability last season with an impressive 17.5 yards per reception on 28 catches. Carolina’s offense has struggled as a whole this year, which has left fewer opportunities for Marshall to contribute.

The 0-6 Panthers are the only team in the NFL without a win entering Week 7. Head coach Frank Reich has decided to make a big change during the team’s bye. If Marshall is traded ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, he may not be the only one.