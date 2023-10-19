 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 19, 2023

Report: Panthers give WR permission to seek a trade

October 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Panthers helmet on the field

Nov 10, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly given one of their players permission to seek a trade.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Thursday that the Panthers have informed Terrace Marshall Jr. that the receiver’s agent is free to explore trade possibilities. Marshall is hoping for a more prominent role with another team.

The Panthers drafted Marshall in the second round back in 2021. The former LSU star has just 16 catches for 114 yards this season. Marshall’s 16 receptions are second on the team but well behind Adam Thielen’s 49.

Marshall flashed his big-play ability last season with an impressive 17.5 yards per reception on 28 catches. Carolina’s offense has struggled as a whole this year, which has left fewer opportunities for Marshall to contribute.

The 0-6 Panthers are the only team in the NFL without a win entering Week 7. Head coach Frank Reich has decided to make a big change during the team’s bye. If Marshall is traded ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, he may not be the only one.

Article Tags

Carolina PanthersTerrace Marshall
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus