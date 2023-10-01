Report: Panthers actively looking to improve in 1 area via trade

The Carolina Panthers are trying to bring in some more help for their rookie quarterback.

The Panthers have been actively exploring the trade market in hopes of adding a wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Carolina has made several calls to teams already, with the trade deadline still nearly a month away.

Young has completed 59.2% of passes for just 299 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in his first two NFL games. He will play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing Week 4 with an ankle injury.

The Panthers have veteran experience with DJ Chark and Adam Thielen as their top two wideouts. Both have over 100 yards receiving on the season. Carolina also drafted Jonathan Mingo in the second round, but the rookie is off to a slow start with 8 catches for 64 yards in three games.

Some have speculated that the Panthers could look to trade veteran players for draft picks since they are off to a 0-3 start. They apparently would rather be buyers, at least for now.