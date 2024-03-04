Reporter reveals who Panthers will use franchise tag on

The Carolina Panthers may have cut off contract extension talks with Brian Burns, but that does not mean they will be losing him this offseason.

ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday and discussed the issue of franchise tags. On Sunday, a report had said that the Panthers cut off talks with Burns, which raised speculation that they might lose him in free agency. However, Schefter says Panthers fans should not immediately be worried.

Schefter says they will use the franchise tag on him. Several other Carolina Panthers said the same — they expect the Panthers to franchise tag Burns.

Fully expect Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns to receive the franchise tag by tomorrow's deadline, guaranteeing him about $24 million in 2024. Seems like just a matter of Carolina making it official. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 4, 2024

Tomorrow is the deadline for teams to designate a franchise player. I would fully expect the Panthers to tag OLB Brian Burns. Burns would make $24 in 2024 if he plays under the franchise tag. Still no long-term deal in place. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) March 4, 2024

Burns was the No. 16 overall pick by the Panthers in 2019. The Florida State product has proven to be an excellent pass rusher. He has 46 sacks in his NFL career, including 20.5 over the last two seasons.

Burns made $16 million last season under his fifth-year rookie contract option. The franchise tag for linebackers cost $24 million, which will represent a nice bump in pay for Burns.