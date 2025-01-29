Pat Mahomes Sr. claims he was hacked after trolling Bills fans

Patrick Mahomes’ father has made headlines once again amid a Kansas City Chiefs playoff run, but the former MLB player insists that is no fault of his own.

On Monday morning, the elder Mahomes shared what appeared to be a shot at Buffalo Bills fans on social media. The Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game the day before, so it looked like Mahomes Sr. was taking a victory lap.

“Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo…,” Mahomes wrote on X.

The message went viral and had been viewed more than 10 million times as of Wednesday.

Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo… — Pat Mahomes Sr. (@PMahomes) January 27, 2025

Not surprisingly, Bills fans were quick to fire back. Replies began flooding in about the numerous times Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for driving while under the influence.

Average Pat Mahomes Sr. Breakfast pic.twitter.com/KRm4gfvYQr — 3FILMZ (@3_filmz) January 27, 2025

Go drink about it — Danielle LaFave (@danielleriley3) January 27, 2025

How’d you get to the game yesterday? Uber must’ve been expensive — Tkachuckle (@Tkachuckle) January 27, 2025

Mahomes claims he was not responsible for the seemingly innocent troll job, however. He wrote in a post on his Instagram story that he has not used his X account in years and that it was “hacked.” He then issued a statement and apologized for the “misunderstanding.”

“Attention: Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s X account has been compromised. The Mahomes family holds the utmost respect for the @BuffaloBills organization and the #BillsMafia fan base. We are actively working to resolve this issue. Thank you for your understanding,” the post read.

Many fans have found the excuse difficult to believe. Mahomes Sr.’s account X account also had two posts following Kansas City’s one on Sunday. One of them was a repost of a photo that the Chiefs shared of the younger Mahomes, and Mahomes Sr.’s account captioned it “THAT’S MY BOY!!!” The other post said “SEE YOU SOON NOLA!!!”

Nothing had been posted on Mahomes Sr.’s X account since November 2024 prior to Sunday. But if someone hacked the account over the weekend, you would think they would have done something a lot more fun with it than two posts about Mahomes II and a message mocking Bills fans.

Mahomes Sr. has been arrested for DWI three times. The most recent arrest came leading up to the Super Bowl last year, though the distraction did not prevent Mahomes II from capturing his third championship ring.

Mahomes Sr. pitched 11 seasons in MLB from 1992-2003. He was primarily a relief pitcher and went 42-39 with a 5.47 ERA during his career. The 54-year-old served a jail sentence earlier this year after pleading guilty to his latest DWI offense.