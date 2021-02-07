Pat McAfee narrates great Aaron Rodgers MVP video

Aaron Rodgers on Saturday was named NFL MVP for the third time in his career, putting him in exclusive company.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback became the sixth player in NFL history to win MVP for the third time. He joins Johnny Unitas, Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Peyton Manning (5 MVPs) and former teammate Brett Favre as the only players to win at least three MVPs.

Aaron Rodgers wins his 3rd career MVP. He's 1 of 6 players in NFL history to win the award at least 3 times. A Packers player has won the award 9 times, 4 more than any other team (49ers, Colts). Rodgers is 1 of 5 players in NFL history to win an MVP at age 37 or older. pic.twitter.com/XouHTDuJhs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2021

Rodgers is friendly with former NFL punter-turned-sports entertainment host Pat McAfee and joins McAfee’s radio show weekly. McAfee did something nice for Rodgers and narrated a video announcing the quarterback’s MVP award. Here it is:

If there’s anyone you want narrating an award video for you, McAfee is definitely the guy. He is a legendary storyteller.