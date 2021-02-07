 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 6, 2021

Pat McAfee narrates great Aaron Rodgers MVP video

February 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers on Saturday was named NFL MVP for the third time in his career, putting him in exclusive company.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback became the sixth player in NFL history to win MVP for the third time. He joins Johnny Unitas, Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Peyton Manning (5 MVPs) and former teammate Brett Favre as the only players to win at least three MVPs.

Rodgers is friendly with former NFL punter-turned-sports entertainment host Pat McAfee and joins McAfee’s radio show weekly. McAfee did something nice for Rodgers and narrated a video announcing the quarterback’s MVP award. Here it is:

If there’s anyone you want narrating an award video for you, McAfee is definitely the guy. He is a legendary storyteller.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus