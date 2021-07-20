Pat McAfee sheds light on two entertaining Aaron Rodgers rumors

The Aaron Rodgers drama has officially reached the point where people are reporting on the cleanliness of his Green Bay-area home, and one of the quarterback’s buddies is here to tell us all to pump the brakes.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee, who has Rodgers as a regular guest on “The Pat McAfee Show,” addressed two of the more popular Rodgers offseason rumors on Tuesday. The latest is that Rodgers recently had his home deep cleaned after being away for a while, which many took to mean he is getting ready to move back in and report to the Packers.

This is what it’s come to. pic.twitter.com/2Gzahlw9Vu — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 19, 2021

A source told McAfee that is not true. He said on his show Tuesday that Rodgers has never had his house deep cleaned or cleaned in general by anyone other than his personal housekeeper. McAfee also addressed a rumor from earlier in the offseason that Rodgers had renewed his membership to Green Bay Country Club. Based on what McAfee was told, the renewal was automatic.

You can hear more below:

BREAKING NEWS: MY SOURCES have informed me that @AaronRodgers12 has never had his house "deep cleaned" by ANYBODY but his own personal cleaner.. ALSO he did not choose to renew his country club membership. It was an automatic renewal #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/2m0NFLetyF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 20, 2021

Bottom line: None of this means anything and no one really knows when or if Rodgers will report to the Packers. What we do know is that the issue is not about money, as he reportedly turned down a massive extension from the team already.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently offered an interesting prediction for how the Rodgers situation may play out.