Patrick Mahomes makes admission about having Taylor Swift at game

September 24, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Patrick Mahomes at a press conference

Feb 3, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks with media during the winning coach and Super Bowl MVP Press Conference at Hilton Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There are very few people in this world who can successfully pressure Patrick Mahomes on a football field. Apparently, Taylor Swift is one of those people.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback led the way in his team’s 41-10 manhandling of the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Mahomes threw for 272 yards with 3 touchdowns and only left the game when the Chiefs were already up 41-0.

But despite the lopsided score, Mahomes admitted he did feel some pressure. It didn’t come from the Bears’ pass rush, but rather from Taylor Swift fans wanting to see Travis Kelce score a touchdown.

“I heard she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure,” said Mahomes. “So, I knew I had to give it to [Kelce]. … I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

The term “Swifties” is used to reference members of Swift’s fan base. Kelce did score a touchdown for all the Swifties out there early in the third quarter. CBS announcer Ian Eagle also made the perfect Taylor Swift reference after the Chiefs star scored.

Swift all but confirmed the dating rumors with Kelce given her attendance at Arrowhead Stadium next to another special guest.

The Chiefs are officially 1-0 when Swift shows up to support Kelce. Her next chance to make an appearance would be in New York as Kansas City takes on the Jets in Week 4.

