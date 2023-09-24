Taylor Swift sits next to Travis Kelce’s mom at Chiefs game

Now there is absolutely no doubt about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors.

Last week, a report said that Swift and Kelce were spending some time together. Those were rumors at first, but then later Jason Kelce confirmed the rumor about his brother. Then Travis himself confirmed the rumors and even said he had invited Swift to a Chiefs game. And guess what? She accepted.

Swift was shown by FOX sitting in a luxury box with Kelce’s mother Donna for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Travis had watched Swift perform a concert at Arrowhead Stadium but wanted her to come watch him play to compare the environment at the stadium to when he plays. Both are excellent performers, so there’s no doubt the atmosphere was great for both events.

There might have been more pressure on Travis to have a big game than when he played in the Super Bowl.