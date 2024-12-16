Report reveals extent of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury

Some new information has emerged about the ankle injury that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Mahomes’ exited the Chiefs’ 21-7 win over the Browns at Northwest Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, after his legs got caught underneath him while he was being hit by two defenders. Though he was able to walk off the field under his own power, Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain.

Mahomes underwent X-rays on Sunday, which came back negative. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the two-time NFL MVP has been diagnosed with a mild high-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week. The belief is that the injury will not be a long-term issue for Mahomes.

The #Chiefs will know more as the practice week rolls on, and there is a chance that Patrick Mahomes practices this week. He's week-to-week, so his status this week is in doubt. Most importantly: "He'll be fine long-term," a source said. https://t.co/TqBZtDIiOH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024

The Chiefs will host the Houston Texans on Saturday night. They then have to travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers four days later on Christmas Day. There is a chance Kansas City could decide to rest Mahomes on Saturday so he at least has some extra time to recover.

Mahomes has a history of playing through ankle injuries, so he will probably push to do the same with the latest. Many people even made the same joke about Mahomes’ latest ankle injury because he has dealt with so many in recent years.

The Chiefs improved to 13-1 with their win over the Browns. They have already clinched the AFC West, so they are playing for the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

If Mahomes misses any time, Carson Wentz will likely start for Kansas City.