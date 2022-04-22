Patrick Mahomes shares interesting detail about Chiefs’ new WRs

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to look very different on offense in 2022. While many would contend that their roster changes will make them worse, Patrick Mahomes sees a route to improvement.

Mahomes revealed that he has been working out with the team’s new wide receivers, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs quarterback suggested that balls he’s used to chalking up as overthrows are not anymore thanks to the size of his targets.

Patrick Mahomes said while working out with his new WRs he’s had balls that he thought were overthrows and with the size of his new WRs, they are balls that are caught. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 18, 2022

Previously, Chiefs receivers were more speed-focused. Tyreek Hill did hot have a huge frame, but was one of the fastest players in the game. Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling are slower, but more physical.

The dynamic will be different, but Mahomes seems optimistic that the new Chiefs offense will still be as explosive as ever. That is an opinion shared by his coach as well.