 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 21, 2022

Patrick Mahomes shares interesting detail about Chiefs’ new WRs

April 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to look very different on offense in 2022. While many would contend that their roster changes will make them worse, Patrick Mahomes sees a route to improvement.

Mahomes revealed that he has been working out with the team’s new wide receivers, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Chiefs quarterback suggested that balls he’s used to chalking up as overthrows are not anymore thanks to the size of his targets.

Previously, Chiefs receivers were more speed-focused. Tyreek Hill did hot have a huge frame, but was one of the fastest players in the game. Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling are slower, but more physical.

The dynamic will be different, but Mahomes seems optimistic that the new Chiefs offense will still be as explosive as ever. That is an opinion shared by his coach as well.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus