Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr had very brief handshake

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were upset by the division rival Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and there was some buzz about the star quarterback snubbing his counterpart after the game. That didn’t happen.

Mahomes may have been irritated about Kansas City’s performance, but he and Derek Carr shared a very brief exchange on the field after the final whistle. You can see it in the video below:

Mahomes did meet with Carr at midfield. pic.twitter.com/Ul8CDHmIHh — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) October 11, 2020

Why so cold? There could be several reasons. For starters, the Chiefs and Raiders are rivals. Jon Gruden said prior to the game that he loves Andy Reid but “will do anything to win this game” and hates the Chiefs. Mahomes may have been angry that he lost a close game to a rival, which would be understandable.

The coronavirus pandemic may have also been a factor. Mahomes and Stephon Gilmore embraced following the Chiefs’ win over the New England Patriots last week, and Gilmore later tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps Mahomes wanted to avoid a similar situation this week.

Whatever the case, Mahomes didn’t avoid Carr the way Tom Brady appeared to dodge Nick Foles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.