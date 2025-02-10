Patrick Mahomes uploads first post after losing Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes was gracious in defeat Sunday after losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs got outclassed by the Eagles in a 40-22 contest at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game was virtually over in the first half as the Chiefs trailed 24-0.

The Chiefs quarterback looked terrible in the opening two quarters, going 6/14 for 33 yards and 2 interceptions. He was also sacked three times.

After the game, Mahomes took to X to address the Chiefs fan base.

“Appreciate all the love and support from Chiefs Kingdom,” wrote Mahomes. “I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back.”

Mahomes was able to salvage his final line with a couple of inconsequential touchdowns in the fourth quarter, when the game was basically wrapped up. He went 21/32 for 257 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the 18-point loss.

The Chiefs’ offensive line did a bad job of blocking for Mahomes, who was sacked a career-high 6 times in the game. The poor O-line play was reminiscent of Mahomes’ first Super Bowl loss during the 2020 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City’s defense did not fare much better as Jalen Hurts stepped up to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl victory. Hurts went 17/22 for 221 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for a game-high 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Jordan Brand went viral after the game for running a Super Bowl commercial calling out Hurts’ haters. Adidas may have similarly had some Mahomes-centered commercials ready that may never see the light of day.