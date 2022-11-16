Patrick Mahomes has very high praise for Justin Herbert

Patrick Mahomes has won a lot of plaudits for some of the remarkable throws he has been able to make since entering the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback seems even more impressed with what one of his peers can do.

Mahomes praised Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Wednesday, going as far as to say that Herbert is capable of making throws that Mahomes — or any other NFL quarterback — could not make.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Justin Herbert is a special talent, he throws passes I don’t think anyone else can throw in this league including me. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) November 16, 2022

Herbert sometimes feels underappreciated among his peers, as he has not had a deep playoff run and does not play for a marquee franchise. The Chargers clearly appreciate him for what he can and will do, and his fellow quarterbacks can certainly see it too.

The third-year quarterback appears to be on his way to another big season. He has 14 touchdown passes in 9 games, and while his numbers are slightly down from where they have been, they are still excellent. If anything, that may have more to do with the Chargers’ injuries than anything else.