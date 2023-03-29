Patrick Mahomes not happy with ‘Thursday Night Football’ change

Patrick Mahomes is not happy with the change to “Thursday Night Football” rules approved by the NFL on Tuesday.

The league’s owners voted at the annual meetings in Phoenix Tuesday to allow teams to play on “Thursday Night Football” twice in the same season. Previously, teams were limited to only appearing on TNF once in a season.

Mahomes reacted to news of the change by sharing a face palm emoji.

Though the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback doesn’t like the rule, this doesn’t mean that the Chiefs are about to play on TNF twice next season. By no means does this mean that all teams will play in two Thursday night games per season. It just allows a team to play twice.

Players typically complain about Thursday Night Football because of the short recovery time between games, which can increase their chances of injury and lead to a lower-quality product.

The NFLPA could have fought against the addition of TNF, but everyone involved realizes that $1 billion a year from Amazon to televise those games is hard to pass up.