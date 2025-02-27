Patrick Mahomes reacts to big Travis Kelce news

Travis Kelce has decided to play at least one more season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and no one is more excited about that than his quarterback.

In a text message to Pat McAfee on Thursday, Kelce revealed that he will return for the 2025 season and is not going to retire just yet. The 35-year-old said he has a “bad taste in my mouth” over his personal performance in the Super Bowl and does not want to end his career that way. You can read the full message here.

Shortly after the news surfaced, Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction via social media. The two-time NFL MVP posted the famous GIF from “The Last Dance” that showed Michael Jordan’s security guard, John Michael Wozniak, doing the patented Jordan shrug.

That was obviously Mahomes’ way of saying he is excited to have his favorite target back. It also may not be a coincidence that Mahomes chose a GIF from “The Last Dance.”

Kelce is entering the final year of a 2-year, $34.25 million extension he signed with the Chiefs last offseason. There has been no indication that he and the team are working toward a new deal, so it is possible Kelce has decided he will play one more season and then retire.

Kelce still had an impressive 97 catches, 823 yards and 3 touchdowns last season in what most would consider a down year for him. He has made 10 straight Pro Bowls and been named a First-team All-Pro four times.

Even if Kelce is past his prime, he is still one of the best tight ends in football. Mahomes knows that Kansas City’s offense is better with Kelce than without.