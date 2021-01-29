Tony Romo has bold comment about Super Bowl LV matchup

Tony Romo offered an extremely bold comment about the Super Bowl LV matchup and what it will mean for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win the big game for the second consecutive year, but they must beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Romo’s bold comment has to do with the value he placed on the game to Mahomes’ career. Romo thinks this is the most important game of Mahomes’ career and explained why.

“This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career. It’s the only way to catch Tom Brady. He has to win this game. If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion,” Romo said Thursday.

"This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career… If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion." – @tonyromo pic.twitter.com/zHM8A9xuVy — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 29, 2021

Romo is the TV analyst for the game, which will air on CBS, so he has a vested interest in hyping up the game. But that doesn’t necessarily mean his seemingly hyperbolic comment is wrong.

Mahomes is 25 and has several years in front of him. He already has one Super Bowl, and he can make it two. Two Super Bowls at 25 would put him within striking range of Brady’s six. But if the Bucs win the game, which would give Brady seven, while taking a year of Mahomes’ prime away, it would likely put Brady out of reach.

It’s hard to all a game the most important of Mahomes’ career when the guy is only 25, but Romo’s logic in this instance makes sense. Given how right Romo was about his November prediction, his comment about Mahomes should not be dismissed.