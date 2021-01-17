Patrick Mahomes suffers toe injury against Browns

Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury early in Sunday’s playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the Divisional Round game. Mahomes went into the blue medical tent after the second. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said shortly after that Kansas City’s medical staff was examining the quarterback’s left big toe.

Mahomes was shown grimacing as he walked off the field following the Chiefs’ second drive. He then appeared to be limping a bit after exiting the medical tent.

While Mahomes remained in the game, the injury will be worth monitoring. The reigning Super Bowl MVP scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown on a rushing play, which led to a fantastic pop culture reference from Tony Romo.