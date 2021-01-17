Tony Romo drops ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ reference after Patrick Mahomes TD

Patrick Mahomes wasted no time finding the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and the way he celebrated paved the way for Tony Romo to deliver an outstanding pop culture reference.

Mahomes heaved the ball into the stands at Arrowhead Stadium after he rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs an early 6-0 lead. Jim Nantz noted on the CBS broadcast that the ball landed somewhere near the last row of the upper deck. Romo chimed in that Mahomes could “throw it over those mountains over there” if he wanted to.

Patrick Mahomes throws it out of the stadium #CHIEFSKINGDOM pic.twitter.com/3vA9ADOqfw — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) January 17, 2021

Those who have seen “Napoleon Dynamite” immediately got the reference. Romo was doing his best Uncle Rico impression.

Add that to the growing list of reasons we love Romo. Between that and his hilarious sexual innuendo last week, Romo has been on fire during the playoffs.