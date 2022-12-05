Patrick Mahomes went viral for his ‘Space Jam’ touchdown

Patrick Mahomes went viral on Sunday after scoring a touchdown on a play that reminded many of a scene from “Space Jam.”

Mahomes scored on a 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put Kansas City up 24-17 on the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 13 clash. As Mahomes approached the end zone, he leaped and extended his arm out to try and break the plane with the ball.

Mahomes and Superman haven't been seen in the same place at the same time, just saying. pic.twitter.com/RM4kEnLTJk — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 4, 2022

The play looked exactly like the scene from “Space Jam” where Michael Jordan extended his arm to make a dunk.

Mahomes fumbled quickly after extending his arm out, but he was still credited with a touchdown first.

Unfortunately for KC, that was the last scoring they did. Cincinnati rallied for 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to win the game 27-24. The Bengals have now beaten the Chiefs three straight times.