Patrick Peterson makes bold claim about facing 49ers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for a tough season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, but veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson seems certain he is ready for it.

Peterson, who signed a two-year contract with the Steelers this offseason, discussed his team’s Week 1 opponent during the latest episode of his “All Things Covered” podcast. The 33-year-old boldly claimed that the 49ers have some “tells” on offense. Peterson said he will go into more detail after he intercepts a pass in Sunday’s game.

“Because there is some tell signs out there that tells us at plays they’re gonna get when those guys are in certain situations. … When I get my pick Sunday, we’ll talk about it,” Peterson said, via Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot.

Peterson was probably just trying to talk a little trash, but he did break down some of what the Steelers have noticed about the Niners. One thing Peterson said is Brock Purdy has a tendency to lock onto star running back Christian McCaffrey when the young quarterback feels pressure.

Purdy played in just nine games as a rookie last season, so the sample size is not all that significant. Kyle Shanahan is also one of the best playcallers in football. The 49ers will probably expand their offense a bit now that Purdy is more experienced.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, had five interceptions with the Minnesota Vikings last season. He even taunted a former teammate during a game last year (video here), so it is no surprise he is dripping with confidence heading into Week 1.