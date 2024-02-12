Patrick Star roasted Christian McCaffrey for fumble on Nickelodeon telecast

The Nickelodeon telecast of Super Bowl LVIII is clearly made for a younger audience. But that doesn’t mean the announcers from “SpongeBob SquarePants” don’t know how to deliver a good burn.

The San Francisco 49ers were facing 1st-and-10 at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 29 on the opening drive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who had just ran for 11 yards on the previous play, was handed the ball again for a run to the right. The usually sure-handed McCaffrey fumbled and gave up possession to the Chiefs.

Patrick Star, a character from the SpongeBob show, was one of the analysts on the Nickelodeon broadcast and had the perfect roast for McCaffrey.

“You have to firmly grasp it!” Star shouted on the broadcast.

“Firmly grasp it!” SquarePants seconded.

SpongeBob fans are keenly aware of the sage jellyfishing advice Star once told an injured Squidward.

Patrick’s advice fell on deaf ears as Kansas City Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco also fumbled a few plays later.

McCaffrey had never coughed up the football in the postseason prior to his opening-drive fumble. He’s had just 12 total throughout his 7-year NFL career.