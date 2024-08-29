 Skip to main content
Patriots officially announce starting QB for Week 1

August 29, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have named a starting quarterback for Week 1, and they are going with the veteran.

Jacoby Brissett has won the Patriots’ starting quarterback job, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Brissett beat out rookie Drake Maye, which was not a surprise. Brissett has taken most of the first-team reps in practice throughout training camp, and the feeling all along has been that the Patriots want Maye to spend some time on the bench.

Brissett left earlier than expected in New England’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders on Sunday after he suffered a shoulder injury. He downplayed the significance of the injury, however, and the fact that he has been named the starting quarterback is confirmation that it was nothing serious.

Mayo recently made a surprising admission about the way Brissett and Maye played during the preseason, but the job was Brissett’s to lose all along.

Brissett has started 48 games in his NFL career, so he has plenty of experience. But if he struggles early on in the year, there will be tremendous pressure on Mayo and the Patriots to give Maye a shot.

Drake MayeJacoby BrissettNew England Patriots
