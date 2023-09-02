Report reveals Patriots’ plans for backup QB

The New England Patriots made an unexpected quarterback move earlier this week, and it sounds like it may have set up something of an in-season competition to be Mac Jones’ backup.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots plan to have waiver claim Matt Corral compete with Bailey Zappe for the No. 2 job. Zappe is currently signed to the Patriots’ practice squad, while Corral is on the 53-man roster after being picked up from Carolina.

“My understanding is that Corral and Zappe will compete for the backup job,” Rapoport said. “Safe to say, considering Zappe knows the offense so well, maybe he has the leg up.”

Zappe had been expected to serve as backup after preseason, but the Patriots clearly weren’t completely pleased with what they saw from him and wanted to take a flier on Corral. For now, Corral will presumably stick on the 53-man roster while the pair compete in practice.

Corral was a third-round pick in 2022 after starring at Ole Miss. Zappe has the experience in the Patriots’ system, but Corral certainly has the better pedigree.