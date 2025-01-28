Patriots make decision on Brian Belichick’s future

Brian Belichick stuck around in New England a bit longer than his father, but the Patriots are now parting ways with the last remaining Belichick on their staff.

Belichick will not return to the Patriots next season, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. He had served as the team’s safeties coach since 2020 and was a coaching assistant under his father Bill for three seasons prior to that.

Bill and Brian’s brother, Steve Belichick, both left the Patriots following the 2023 season. Steve became the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington. He has now joined Bill’s staff at UNC, and it would not be a surprise if Brian ends up in Chapel Hill as well.

Jerod Mayo took over as head coach of the Patriots following the 2023 season. Brian was given an opportunity to stay on as the team’s safeties coach. He accepted the offer and spoke about how much he enjoyed coaching in the NFL and living in Foxborough, Mass., which is why he was willing to remain there even after his father was pushed out.

Brian had already worked closely with Mayo, who was a defensive assistant under Bill as well.

It is unclear if new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered Brian a spot on his staff. Either way, the Vrabel era is set to begin without any Belichicks.