Patriots cut notable player ahead of Week 15

The New England Patriots are moving on from a notable player with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Veteran wide receiver KJ Osborn was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The decision to part ways was said to be mutual.

Patriots are waiving WR K.J. Osborn, per source. It was a mutual decision, and he now will have a chance to catch on to a team where he will be able play more. pic.twitter.com/kQhrnAnHt0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 10, 2024

Osborn spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who took him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After not playing as a rookie, he took on a significant role in Minnesota’s offense for the better part of three seasons. Osborn had 48 catches for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns last year.

There was talk of Osborn potentially becoming a starter in New England, but that never panned out. He had just 7 catches in 7 games this season.