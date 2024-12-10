 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 10, 2024

Patriots cut notable player ahead of Week 15

December 10, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are moving on from a notable player with just four games remaining in the regular season.

Veteran wide receiver KJ Osborn was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. The decision to part ways was said to be mutual.

Osborn spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who took him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After not playing as a rookie, he took on a significant role in Minnesota’s offense for the better part of three seasons. Osborn had 48 catches for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns last year.

There was talk of Osborn potentially becoming a starter in New England, but that never panned out. He had just 7 catches in 7 games this season.

Article Tags

K.J. OsbornNew England Patriots
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus