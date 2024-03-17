Patriots sign potential starting WR

The New England Patriots have signed a wide receiver who should have a chance to start for them next season.

KJ Osborn agreed to a deal with the Patriots on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Osborn spent the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who took him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After not playing as a rookie, he took on a significant role in Minnesota’s offense over the past three seasons.

Osborn had 48 catches for 540 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. His production probably would have been better had Kirk Cousins not suffered a torn Achilles, as Osborn had a career-high 60 catches in 2022. The former Miami star has 15 touchdowns in his career.

Though most would not consider him a difference-maker, Osborn could wind up with a legitimate chance to start in New England. The Patriots have had one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL for several years, and Osborn is the only player they have added at the position this offseason.