Everyone said the same thing about the Patriots firing Jerod Mayo

January 5, 2025
by Steve DelVecchio
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have fired Jerod Mayo after just one season, and everyone thinks they know who is going to replace the head coach.

Following their 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, the Patriots announced that Mayo will not return as head coach next season.

The decision was somewhat surprising. Patriots owner Robert Kraft believed in Mayo so much that he committed to making the former linebacker the team’s next head coach before Bill Belichick was even pushed out. Still, Kraft was hoping for an improvement over last year, and the Patriots finished with the same 4-13 record. Mayo also made some embarrassing blunders down the stretch.

With the Patriots now officially in the market for a new head coach, rumors and reports are already swirling that the job is Mike Vrabel’s to lose.

Vrabel is reportedly open to coaching the Patriots. He played linebacker in New England for the bulk of his career and won three Super Bowls with the team, so he is viewed as a natural fit. He also has a good relationship with the Kraft family.

Vrabel was unexpectedly fired by the Tennessee Titans last season. He went 54-45 across six seasons as the head coach in Tennessee, including a run to the AFC Championship in 2019. Had Kraft known Vrabel would be available a year ago, it is possible the Pats owner would have been more hesitant to commit to Mayo.

While Vrabel immediately becomes the favorite in New England, he has already interviewed for at least one other NFL head coach job.

