Everyone said the same thing about the Patriots firing Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots have fired Jerod Mayo after just one season, and everyone thinks they know who is going to replace the head coach.

Following their 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, the Patriots announced that Mayo will not return as head coach next season.

The decision was somewhat surprising. Patriots owner Robert Kraft believed in Mayo so much that he committed to making the former linebacker the team’s next head coach before Bill Belichick was even pushed out. Still, Kraft was hoping for an improvement over last year, and the Patriots finished with the same 4-13 record. Mayo also made some embarrassing blunders down the stretch.

With the Patriots now officially in the market for a new head coach, rumors and reports are already swirling that the job is Mike Vrabel’s to lose.

The belief, among sources close to the situation, is Mike Vrabel has been interested in the Patriots' potential vacancy in recent weeks. And he'd have some quality assistants who would be prepared to go with him if that's how it unfolds. https://t.co/YIbj8ymaOf — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 5, 2025

And we have the first name to be fired in this cycle as the Patriots have fired Jerod Mayo after just one year. Mike Vrabel certainly a name to keep in mind there — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 5, 2025

Mike Vrabel to New England? 👀 pic.twitter.com/K5gkEcetfX — PFF (@PFF) January 5, 2025

The name Mike Vrabel very quickly comes to the forefront. https://t.co/kile8GPj7j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2025

To be fair.. the offensive cupboard has been wafer thin for a while now. Mike Vrabel here makes all the sense in the world https://t.co/Y5WxMWkox4 — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 5, 2025

Vrabel is reportedly open to coaching the Patriots. He played linebacker in New England for the bulk of his career and won three Super Bowls with the team, so he is viewed as a natural fit. He also has a good relationship with the Kraft family.

Vrabel was unexpectedly fired by the Tennessee Titans last season. He went 54-45 across six seasons as the head coach in Tennessee, including a run to the AFC Championship in 2019. Had Kraft known Vrabel would be available a year ago, it is possible the Pats owner would have been more hesitant to commit to Mayo.

While Vrabel immediately becomes the favorite in New England, he has already interviewed for at least one other NFL head coach job.