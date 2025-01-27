Patriots hire notable ex-NFL head coach to Mike Vrabel’s staff

The New England Patriots seem to have placed an emphasis on experience as they revamp their coaching staff, and that trend continued with their latest hire.

Doug Marrone is joining Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Marrone’s specific role has not yet been defined, but Reiss notes that the 60-year-old has a lengthy history as an offensive line coach. New England struggled greatly in that area over the past two seasons.

Marrone’s most recent job was as a senior analyst of football strategy at Boston College under Bill O’Brien, who also has Patriots ties. Prior to that, Marrone was an offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints for two seasons.

Marrone has had two separate stints as a head coach in the NFL. He coached the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-2020 and led the team to an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2017, where they lost to the Tom Brady-led Patriots. Marrone also coached the Buffalo Bills for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. He has a record of 38-60 as an NFL head coach.

Vrabel has been surrounding himself with experienced and familiar coaches since he was named the head coach in New England earlier this month. Marrone should be another asset for Drake Maye as the young quarterback heads into his second season.