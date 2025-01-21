Patriots want to interview division rival for defensive coordinator job

The New England Patriots are looking to a division rival to serve as their defensive coordinator.

New England has requested permission to interview Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow for their defensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Monday.

Crow served as a coach on Mike Vrabel’s staff with the Tennessee Titans from 2017-2023 before Vrabel was fired. He began as a defensive assistant and then spent the final three seasons as Tennessee’s outside linebackers coach.

DeMarcus Covington served as New England’s defensive coordinator this season under Jerod Mayo. The Patriots ranked 22nd in points and yards allowed. Covington has not yet been let go by the Patriots, but he has already interviewed for the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator job, suggesting he might not be retained by Vrabel.

Crow would have to receive permission from Miami to interview for the job with New England. When a big promotion such as this one is at stake, a team typically approves allows the employee to interview.

In addition to looking for a defensive coordinator, Vrabel is looking for a new offensive coordinator. He has considered Marcus Brady and Thomas Brown for the jobs. It will be interesting to see if he also goes after Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots announced their hire of Vrabel a week ago.