Patriots rookie Javon Baker rips officer on Instagram live after getting ticket

New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker apparently got a ticket on Sunday, and the rookie was so unhappy about it that he decided to vent on social media.

Baker went on Instagram live on Sunday morning to blast a police officer who supposedly wrote the former UCF star a ticket. Baker said he was dropping someone off at the airport when a police officer walked up to him for “no reason” and began yelling.

Baker also mocked the officer for threatening to tow the car, saying that “ain’t gonna do nothing to me.”

“He wanna argue with me … ‘Oh, I’m gonna tow your vehicle.’ Man, I don’t give a f–. I’m gonna get that s– out the same hour you wanna tow it, bro,” Baker said. “You towing it ain’t gonna do nothing to me. Come on, bro. You got other s– to worry about. He wanna give me a goddamn ticket. … Why is you doing that, bro? I’m dropping somebody off at the airport.”

From the way Baker described the incident, he was very vocal with the officer who wrote him the ticket.

“You ain’t gonna start yelling at me and thinking I’m not fitting to yell back. Who does you think you is?” Baker asked. “Just cuz you a police officer, that don’t mean nothing, bro. With my tax dollars, I pay you. Come on, bro, you work for me.”

You can see more of the Instagram live video:

Javon baker just got a ticket pic.twitter.com/2i7XFTjiWl — Bryson (@OwnedByBryson) September 1, 2024

While we only know the details that Baker shared, it sounds like he was in some sort of active drop-off area and was confronted by an officer. Even if the ticket was excessive, the Patriots probably will not be thrilled about Baker airing out his grievances on social media.

The Patriots drafted Baker in the fourth round this year. He had 52 catches for 1,139 yards and 7 touchdowns at UCF last season.