Patriots could trade surprising player before season?

The trade market for kickers has been surprisingly active as the 2023 NFL season nears, and the New England Patriots could be the next to get involved with it.

The Patriots have engaged in trade discussions centered on veteran kicker Nick Folk, according to Jeff Howe and Dianna Russini of The Athletic. That likely means rookie Chad Ryland has won the team’s kicker competition in training camp.

The Patriots have engaged in trade discussions involving kicker Nick Folk, sources told me and @DMRussini. Folk had been in a camp competition with rookie Chad Ryland. @TheAthletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 29, 2023

Folk will turn 39 in November, but he has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL since the Patriots signed him midway through the 2019 season. He has converted an impressive 90.5% of his kicks over the past three seasons. Folk’s 32 made field goals last year ranked 5th in the NFL.

Russini added that several teams around the NFL are looking to potentially trade for a kicker.

The kicker market is busy!

Teams currently making calls around the league looking for opportunities to trade for kickers:

Rams, Lions, Titans, 49ers, and Broncos — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 29, 2023

The Patriots drafted Ryland in the fourth round this year out of Maryland. That is a high pick to use on a kicker, which is one reason it would not be a shock if they chose him over Foles. Bill Belichick’s team has also been working on a notable tactic for kickoffs, so it is possible Ryland has done a better job with that than Folk.