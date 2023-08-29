 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 29, 2023

Patriots could trade surprising player before season?

August 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The trade market for kickers has been surprisingly active as the 2023 NFL season nears, and the New England Patriots could be the next to get involved with it.

The Patriots have engaged in trade discussions centered on veteran kicker Nick Folk, according to Jeff Howe and Dianna Russini of The Athletic. That likely means rookie Chad Ryland has won the team’s kicker competition in training camp.

Folk will turn 39 in November, but he has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL since the Patriots signed him midway through the 2019 season. He has converted an impressive 90.5% of his kicks over the past three seasons. Folk’s 32 made field goals last year ranked 5th in the NFL.

Russini added that several teams around the NFL are looking to potentially trade for a kicker.

The Patriots drafted Ryland in the fourth round this year out of Maryland. That is a high pick to use on a kicker, which is one reason it would not be a shock if they chose him over Foles. Bill Belichick’s team has also been working on a notable tactic for kickoffs, so it is possible Ryland has done a better job with that than Folk.

Article Tags

New England PatriotsNick Folk
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus