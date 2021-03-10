Report: Patriots WR N’Keal Harry drawing trade interest

N’Keal Harry has been the definition of a draft bust since the New England Patriots selected him in the first round two years ago, but apparently there are teams that still believe the wide receiver has potential.

Teams have reached out to the Patriots to inquire about trading for Harry, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

That will come as a shock to most Patriots fans, and it’s possible even Bill Belichick is surprised.

Harry was taken with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s a big receiver who flashed some serious play-making ability at Arizona State, but that has not translated to the NFL. He also has struggled to stay healthy.

In two seasons with the Patriots, Harry has 45 catches for 414 yards and just four touchdowns. He has missed a total of 11 games.

Harry’s trainer seemed to blame Cam Newton for the receiver’s struggles last season, and perhaps there are teams that feel that was the biggest factor in the 23-year-old’s struggles. Whatever the case, the Patriots would almost certainly be happy to unload Harry at a reasonable price.