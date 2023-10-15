Report: Patriots could use notable new offensive package against Raiders

The New England Patriots desperately need an offensive spark following a series of horrendous games, and we could see at least one new package from them during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Patriots have a series of plays in place for rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham. The former Louisville star was added to the 53-man roster on Saturday and has seen increased reps in practice.

While there is no guarantee that New England will use Cunningham on Sunday, Rapoport was told by sources that Mac Jones will be on a short leash. If the Patriots continue to struggle in their first few series of the game, Jones could be benched. It is unclear if Bailey Zappe or Will Grier would take Jones’ place, as both split reps in practice this week.

Although Bill Belichick has stood behind Jones and said the team’s problems extend well beyond quarterback play, the former first-round pick has turned the ball over six times in the past two games. The Patriots lost those games by a combined score of 72-3.

Cunningham turned heads with his playmaking ability during the preseason. One NFL insider said this week that the Patriots’ offense is going to look different in Week 6. Perhaps that will have something to do with Cunningham’s involvement.