Report: Patriots have ‘real interest’ in 1 top QB

April 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill Belichick on the sideline

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots may be sticking with Mac Jones for at least another season, but the interest they have shown in one quarterback prospect is apparently more than just due dilligence.

Will Levis visited New England last Wednesday. According to NFL reporter Mike Giardi, the Patriots have “real interest” in the former Kentucky star. Giardi, who has covered the Patriots for many years, says there are important people in the organization who believe in Levis’ talent.

Levis may not be available when the Patriots are on the clock at No. 14, anyway. The Indianapolis Colts are said to be enamored with him and have the fourth overall pick. If Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson are all picked ahead of Levis, it is possible Levis could tumble down the board.

The bigger question is whether the Patriots would actually use a first-round pick on a quarterback just two years after they drafted Jones 15th overall. A recent report claimed Bill Belichick shopped Jones in trade talks, though some who cover the team view it as highly unlikely that New England will move on from Jones after just two seasons. Of course, that does not mean they are opposed to drafting an insurance plan in case Jones struggles again in his third year.

