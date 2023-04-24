Report: Colts have ‘very real’ interest in 1 QB

The Indianapolis Colts seem to be locked in on one player heading into the NFL Draft.

The Colts currently have the No. 4 overall pick and it is widely assumed that they will take a quarterback. Will Levis has been the player to watch for them for quite some time, and ESPN’s Todd McShay wrote in his latest draft buzz column that Indy’s interest in the former Kentucky star is “very real.”

“The Will Levis-Colts buzz is very real, folks. Indianapolis seems to be extremely intrigued by the Kentucky quarterback,” McShay wrote. “In fact, if Levis is off the board, I’m not sure what the Colts do from there. The only information I’ve heard on them this week is they’re interested in Levis.”

Most draft analysts have said Levis is at the top of the Colts’ board. Of course, many — if not all — of those analysts assume the Carolina Panthers will take Bryce Young at No. 1 and the Houston Texans will select CJ Stroud at No. 2.

The Arizona Cardinals hold the third overall pick, and they do not need a quarterback. If there is truth to the recent talk of Stroud’s stock tumbling, the Colts may wind up with their choice of Stroud and Levis. That would likely complicate things for them a bit.

It is safe to assume the Colts prefer Levis over at least one other top QB prospect, but so-called experts are starting to lose consensus on what will happen after the Panthers pick at No. 1. For that reason, it is hardly a lock that Indy is going to wind up with Levis.