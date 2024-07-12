Patriots rookie carving out big role for himself?

The New England Patriots have lacked a reliable option at wide receiver for several seasons now, and a member of their rookie class is hoping to immediately fill that void.

Chad Graff of The Athletic wrote on Friday that he believes Ja’Lynn Polk has a chance to enter the upcoming season as New England’s No. 1 wide receiver. The former Washington star established himself as a “steady, reliable target” during spring practices and minicamp, according to Graff. Kendrick Bourne is also working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season, which may create more opportunities for Polk.

“Polk’s background suggests he’s ready for the pro game right away,” Graff wrote. “He’s not one of the receivers drafted before him who relies only on speed to win battles and needs time to refine his route running.

“Polk had success at all three levels at Washington. He also bailed out his offense by making some difficult catches. That’s good for this Patriots offense that is likely to start Jacoby Brissett or Maye behind an iffy offensive line.”

The Patriots drafted Polk with the 37th overall pick. They then used a fourth-round pick on former UCF star wide receiver Javon Baker, who projects as more of a deep threat.

Polk has 69 catches for 1,159 yards and 9 touchdowns at Washington last season. The Patriots have historically struggled to draft and develop wide receivers, but that was under a different coaching regime. Polk is hoping to help New England change that narrative.