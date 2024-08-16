Patriots rookie WR carted off during preseason game with injury

New England Patriots rookie JaQuae Jackson suffered an injury during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday night.

Jackson hurt his leg on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter and had to be carted off the field. He looked to be in very low spirits as he sat on the cart.

Former Rutgers WR JaQuae Jackson gets carted off the field during tonight’s preseason game. Awful break for the rookie UDFA, who caught a touchdown pass last week: pic.twitter.com/bS6uKBwAbX — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) August 16, 2024

The entire Patriots sideline emptied as players came to give Jackson their well wishes following his injury.

Whole Patriots sideline emptied as UDFA wideout JaQuae Jackson was loaded onto a cart. Apparent knee/leg injury. pic.twitter.com/p3SfPgSd7H — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) August 16, 2024

Jackson was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers and had caught a touchdown pass in New England’s first preseason game.

Former Rutgers WR JaQuae Jackson with the touchdown catch for the Patriots: pic.twitter.com/Gc2DwnDuJ1 — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) August 9, 2024

In 2023, his lone season at Rutgers, Jackson had 22 catches for 361 yards and a touchdown. Now he appears to have suffered a serious setback in his bid to make the Patriots’ roster.