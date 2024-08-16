 Skip to main content
Patriots rookie WR carted off during preseason game with injury

August 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jaquae Jackson on a cart

New England Patriots rookie JaQuae Jackson suffered an injury during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Thursday night.

Jackson hurt his leg on a non-contact play early in the fourth quarter and had to be carted off the field. He looked to be in very low spirits as he sat on the cart.

The entire Patriots sideline emptied as players came to give Jackson their well wishes following his injury.

Jackson was an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers and had caught a touchdown pass in New England’s first preseason game.

In 2023, his lone season at Rutgers, Jackson had 22 catches for 361 yards and a touchdown. Now he appears to have suffered a serious setback in his bid to make the Patriots’ roster.

