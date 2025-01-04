Patriots executive has worrying quote about team’s rookie WR class

The New England Patriots drafted two wide receivers in the first four rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. A year later, they do not appear to be too impressed with what they got.

In a new story about the state of the Patriots’ franchise, vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf had some critical comments about the team’s 2024 draft class, specifically the wide receivers. The Patriots used the 37th overall pick on Ja’Lynn Polk and a fourth-round selection on Javon Baker, but after neither contributed much this season, Wolf sounded pretty down on the pair.

“We’re 3-13, so not good enough. Let’s start there. We had a lot of needs. I would say that I guess personally, what I was expecting maybe a little bit more internal development, which is a good lesson certainly heading into next year, and that you can’t always rely on that,” Wolf said, via Henry McKenna of FOX Sports. “The rookie receivers didn’t have it really that much for us. And, you know, Polk was sort of in our estimation a plug-and-play. … Ultimately, to answer to your question, our record speaks for itself. We didn’t do enough.”

That is not exactly an endorsement of the Patriots’ offensive staff. It might be worse for Polk and Baker, who clearly did not give New England what it thought it was getting. Polk has just 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on the season, and all but two of those catches came in his first six games. Baker has not made a catch all season on just three targets, and did himself no favors with some of his off-field behavior.

The Patriots are thrilled with rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Now they need to get him some weapons. Fortunately, they should have the opportunity in the NFL Draft, but they will have to draft and develop better than they have in recent years.