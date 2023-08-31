Patriots sign ex-draft bust WR

Bill Belichick is trying for another one of his famed reclamation projects.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Patriots are signing receiver Jalen Reagor to their practice squad. Reagor just cleared waivers after being released by the Minnesota Vikings. Schefter notes as well that Reagor will be a candidate to get promoted when New England opens the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that drafted Reagor.

The 24-year-old Reagor has been a four-thumbs-down in the NFL ever since the Eagles used a first-round draft pick on him in 2020 (No. 21 overall). In his three career seasons, Reagor has never reached 400 yards receiving or three touchdowns in a single year. After the Eagles gave up on Reagor and traded him to the Vikings last year, his one season in Minnesota was also forgettable (not to mention marred by miscues).

There is still hope though for Reagor, who was drawing trade interest right before the Vikings released him as part of their final roster cuts. Reagor now becomes the latest interesting skill player that the Patriots have brought in this week.