Patriots’ stance on Jerod Mayo amid brutal first season revealed

The Jerod Mayo era has not gotten off to a great start. But the New England Patriots are willing to endure the growing pains.

The Patriots surprised the NFL world in Week 1 when they upset the Cincinnati Bengals to open the 2024 campaign. But since then, New England has won just two of its last 12 games for a 3-10 record entering Week 15.

There have been rumblings throughout the year about the Patriots potentially cutting their losses with Mayo after just one season.

Despite the poor early returns, the Patriots’ leadership group is reportedly “standing by” its first-year head coach. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has “privately assured” those around him of his commitment to giving Mayo the proper amount of time and resources to succeed.

Mayo has had a few public missteps in his first season with the Patriots. Mayo has even been on the receiving end of some criticism from Belichick himself.

The Patriots always knew that replacing Belichick would not be easy. The man led New England to nine total Super Bowl appearances in 24 seasons. Even Belichick finished with just a 5-11 record in his first year coaching in Foxborough.

Older Patriots fans keenly remember how Belichick turned things around in Year 2, winning his first Super Bowl as head coach with a budding quarterback in Tom Brady.

Mayo probably won’t pull off the same thing next season, but it appears like he will at least get a shot to do it.