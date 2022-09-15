Mac Jones misses practice for new issue ahead of Week 2

Mac Jones practiced in full on Wednesday after he had an injury scare during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the quarterback dealt with a new issue on Thursday.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that Jones was held out of practice with an illness. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the former first-round pick had an upset stomach.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is not practicing today due to illness. My understanding is it's not believed to be COVID-related — Jones just had an upset stomach so they decided to give him the day off. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2022

Jones suffered a back injury against the Dolphins. He underwent X-rays that revealed no structural damage. One report still made it seem like he is not a lock to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Patriots are looking to bounce back after the Dolphins beat them 20-7. Jones went 21/30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the game. If he is unable to go against the Steelers, veteran Brian Hoyer would likely start in his place.