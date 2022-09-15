 Skip to main content
September 15, 2022

Mac Jones misses practice for new issue ahead of Week 2

September 15, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mac Jones practiced in full on Wednesday after he had an injury scare during the New England Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the quarterback dealt with a new issue on Thursday.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that Jones was held out of practice with an illness. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the former first-round pick had an upset stomach.

Jones suffered a back injury against the Dolphins. He underwent X-rays that revealed no structural damage. One report still made it seem like he is not a lock to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Patriots are looking to bounce back after the Dolphins beat them 20-7. Jones went 21/30 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the game. If he is unable to go against the Steelers, veteran Brian Hoyer would likely start in his place.

